Haryana Police's new intelligence-driven operation against drug trafficking in Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Dabwali has led to a significant rise in NDPS cases, arrests, and seizures, effectively dismantling previously hidden drug networks.

Haryana Police has conducted the most coordinated, intelligence-driven and network-disruption-focused operation to date against drug trafficking across Sirsa, Fatehabad and Dabwali since 15 October. A comparative analysis of two periods, September 1, 2025, to October 15, and October 16 to November 30, clearly shows that the new policing strategy has shaken the drug networks from their very roots.

Significant rise in NDPS cases, the new strategy unveiled hidden modules

During the second period, a total of 153 NDPS cases were registered across the three districts, compared to 105 in the previous period. The increase in cases in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Dabwali indicates that police reached deep into network points that had so far remained hidden beneath the surface. The rise in case numbers does not reflect an increase in crime, but rather the exposure of previously concealed networks.

Large-scale arrests are a decisive hit to the supply chain

A comparison of arrests shows that the new strategy broke the backbone of drug traffickers. In the first 45 days, 257 arrests were made, whereas in the second period, the number rose to 342. With 83 more arrests in Sirsa and 18 more in Fatehabad, it is evident that multi-team coordination and intelligence-driven raids enabled the police to strike directly at the core of the supply chain.

Supplier identification and arrest are the strongest outcomes of network-based policing

The second period proved most successful in dismantling the drug supply chain. A total of 160 suppliers were identified and 86 arrested, compared to 91 identified and 68 arrested in the previous period. The additional 18 supplier arrests clearly demonstrate that the new strategy is striking at the roots of drug trafficking.

Sharp increase in narcotics seizures, crackdown on high-risk drug networks

Seizures of heroin and opium rose significantly compared to the previous period, showing that police are now targeting high-profit, high-risk narcotic routes. Heroin seizures increased from 1.215 kg to 1.271 kg, and opium from 11.97 kg to 13.714 kg. This clearly indicates a strong crackdown on inter-state networks, particularly rackets linked to Rajasthan and Punjab.

Financial crackdown, property attachment doubled in pace

There was a substantial increase in property attachment proceedings aimed at crippling the financial capacity of drug traffickers. While 15 cases were initiated in the earlier period, 27 were initiated in the second period. This rise shows that police operations are no longer limited to arrests, but now target the economic backbone of the criminal network.

Significant action on pharmaceutical drug misuse, 23 medical stores sealed

Extensive inspections during the campaign resulted in the sealing of 23 medical stores across the three districts, compared to just 3 in the previous period. This sharp rise demonstrates that police have also tightened their grip on illegal pharmaceutical diversion, delivering a major blow to codeine- and tramadol-based drug trafficking.

Threefold increase in the opening of history sheets, long-term vigilance strengthened

A total of 36 history sheets were opened during the campaign, compared to 12 in the earlier period. This shows that police are now keeping long-term, systematic watch on traffickers' movements, banking patterns, travel, communication behaviour and network linkages.

Identification of drug victims 375 more youths were brought onto treatment pathways

During the second period, 1138 drug victims were identified and guided toward treatment, compared to 763 in the earlier period. This 49% increase proves that the campaign was not merely enforcement-driven, but also deeply welfare-oriented, adopting a comprehensive approach to building a drug-free society.

Overall impact of the new strategy drug networks shaken to the core, society set on a safer path

A comparison of both periods clearly shows that the new "intelligence-driven, network-crushing and multi-departmental" strategy implemented from 16 October has dismantled the entire framework of drug trafficking. Increased cases, higher arrests, wider supplier identification, larger seizures, financial strikes, sealing of medical stores and expanded victim outreach all combine to send a single message: this campaign has become a turning point in Haryana's war against drugs. The police now stand committed to building a safer, healthier and drug-free Haryana.

DGP O P Singh said, "We have deepened police action, targeting not just users but the entire drug supply network. This fight is about protecting security, health, and society. Bringing addicts onto treatment and rehabilitation paths is our priority. Our goal is to transform Haryana's passionate border districts into areas free from the scourge of drugs." (ANI)