Priyank Kharge defends his father, Mallikarjun Kharge, against BJP criticism, arguing that controversial remarks were a direct response to provocation. The minister also calls for electoral reforms and protests against current government policies.

Priyank Kharge Defends Father Amid Political Row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Defending Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge amid a brewing political row over his recent remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday asserted that his father merely responded "in a language they understand" after being directly provoked by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter at the Patna event. Hitting out at the BJP for crying foul, the Karnataka Minister urged the ruling party to introspect on its own political conduct and past rhetoric against the Gandhi family. "I would urge them to have a look at what they have done previously... The entire ecosystem, you know how they misbehaved when it was Mrs Gandhi's birthday on social media... They called Rahul Gandhi a hybrid calf and Pappu. This is their culture. Conveniently, the BJP is forgetting how this entire episode happened," Priyank Kharge told ANI.

Clarifying the sequence of events that prompted the controversial retort, he stated, "When Kharge ji was making a speech, a BJP supporter said you cannot do anything about PM Modi. You can't do it, nor can your father. So he retorted in a language which they understand."

Critique of Economic Policies and Electoral Processes

Broadening his attack on the central government ahead of the Opposition’s planned nationwide rally on November 1, Priyank Kharge accused the ruling dispensation of destroying small businesses through flawed economic policies and manipulating democratic processes. "Small traders and retailers have been finished thanks to the previous GST regime by the Finance Minister... Rahul Gandhi ji has raised these issues in Parliament and outside it. He was the one who asked for simplification of the GST," the Minister said, alleging that the BJP has compromised institutional integrity. "You are manufacturing mandates, election results, and fake leaders through the election process, and it has to be challenged," he added.

Calls for Electoral Accountability

Addressing concerns raised by trade unions regarding potential commercial disruptions during the November 1 demonstration, Priyank appealed to the business community to support the agitation for the larger cause of electoral transparency, while demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). "I urge the traders also to join this... A protest for one day will not affect everybody on that scale," he maintained.

Demanding accountability directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge questioned recent procedural changes in the electoral system. "We have to look at where the CEC is. He has to resign. Our questions should be answered by the BJP government, Mr Modi, and Mr Amit Shah: why they gave the Chief Election Commissioner judicial immunity, who authorised the changes in Form 6, why Form 7 is being bulk printed, and who gave permission to change the software," the Karnataka Minister demanded. (ANI)