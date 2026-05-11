Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched an ambulance service with 'Apna Ghar Ashram' to rescue the homeless and sick. She also announced a Rs 3.5 crore 'Aftercare Scheme' for youth transitioning out of government-run homes on Mother's Day.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged off several ambulances and vans under a joint initiative of 'Apna Ghar Ashram' and the Delhi government for the rescue and care of homeless and sick people in the city.

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Speaking to reporters at the event, Gupta said the initiative aims to provide treatment and shelter to people living on the streets who are unwell and without support. "Today we have dispatched the ambulance and van from Apna Ashram, through which homeless and sick people in the city will be rescued and brought to the ashram. They will be treated and cared for there," the Chief Minister said.

'Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons' Announced

Earlier, on Sunday, Rekha Gupta announced the 'Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons' on the occasion of Mother's Day, and a budget of Rs 3.5 crore has also been allocated for this scheme in the current financial year. This initiative is designed for young individuals who are transitioning out of government-run 'Aftercare Homes' and striving to build a better future for themselves.

She stated that the Delhi government's objective is not merely to provide protection to children, but to ensure they have a secure, dignified, and self-reliant future--one in which no child or young person ever feels alone, helpless, or neglected, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister, marking the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, also paid a heartwarming visit to the young children residing at the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar. At this home, which is operated by the Department of Women and Child Development, the Chief Minister engaged in a warm and affectionate interaction with the children.

Providing details about the 'Aftercare Scheme,' the Chief Minister noted that there are currently 88 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) operational in Delhi. These institutions are being run jointly by the government and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Within these institutions, children up to the age of 18 are provided with care, protection, education, rehabilitation, and essential support. (ANI)