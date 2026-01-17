An FSL report confirmed the authenticity of a video showing AAP's Atishi allegedly insulting a 'Sikh Guru'. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declared 'truth has prevailed', attacked the AAP, and demanded an apology for the 'shameful' remarks.

CM Gupta Slams AAP, Demands Apology

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that "truth has prevailed" after Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta presented a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirming that there was no tampering in the audio-video recording of the Delhi Assembly proceedings, where LoP and AAP leader Atishi allegedly insulted 'Sikh Guru'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Gupta also launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the controversy involving alleged remarks made by Atishi. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Finally, truth has prevailed! The FSL report released publicly by the Hon'ble Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta ji has made it clear that the video of the unparliamentary and shameful remark made by Leader of Opposition Atishi ji on the great sacrifice of the Gurus in the Assembly on January 6 is 100% authentic. There has been no tampering of any kind in this video of the Assembly proceedings."

"It is extremely unfortunate and shameful that instead of admitting their mistake, the Aam Aadmi Party resorted to the Punjab government, the Punjab Police, and Punjab's forensic lab to suppress the truth. Under the patronage of Arvind Kejriwal ji, there has been a reprehensible attempt to misuse the Punjab government's agencies to cover up the entire matter. They have committed a grave sin," she said.

Further, Rekha Gupta demanded an apology from AAP for allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus. "The technology of forensic science and solid evidence has exposed their conspiracy today. The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party should apologise to the country for insulting the Gurus," she said.

FSL Report Confirms Video is Authentic

Her remarks came hours after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the FSL report, commissioned by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, had conclusively established that the audio-video recording of the House proceedings was original, intact, and fully authentic.

The Speaker said a frame-by-frame forensic analysis found no indication of alteration, manipulation, or tampering, and that the verbatim record of the proceedings exactly matched the audio-video footage.

Controversy and 'Parallel' Punjab Probe

The controversy dates back to January 6, when objections were raised over remarks made during Assembly proceedings. Acting on the demand of the Opposition, the House had unanimously decided to send the recordings for forensic examination. Accordingly, the material was forwarded to the FSL for a scientific probe conducted in line with established legal and technical procedures.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has since expressed serious concern over what he described as a parallel forensic exercise initiated in Punjab while the Assembly-authorised examination was underway. He questioned the propriety and legality of a separate forensic report and FIR emerging from Punjab, noting that critical aspects such as the source of the video, chain of custody, and extraction process were not addressed.

Atishi Given Final Opportunity to Apologise

The Speaker has further stated that Atishi has been given a final opportunity to withdraw the remarks and apologise before the House, warning that repeated acts affecting legislative dignity and religious sentiments would invite firm action. (ANI)