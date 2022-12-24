Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    It was not immediately clear as to where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo would practise Vipassana. Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (December 24) announced that he is going for Vipassana meditation, while advising people to go for it once.

    It can be seen that "Vipassana" is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

    It was not immediately clear as to where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo would practise Vipassana. Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

    In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise Vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he went to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

    "Today, I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will return on January 1. Around 100 years back, Lord Buddha had taught this knowledge. Have you practised Vipassana? If not, you should definitely do it once. It has a lot of physical, mental and spiritual benefit. Good luck to all," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

    The AAP chief had taken a break for practising Vipassana after a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
