    Krishna Janmabhoomi row: UP court orders survey of Idgah complex in Mathura

    According to the petitioners, the 13.37 acres of land belong to the deity Lord Krishna Virajman. Several reports say the mosque was reportedly built on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    A Mathura court on Saturday (December 24) ordered for a survey of the Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The next hearing in the case will be held on January 20, 2023. The district court ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey on the site that is said to be built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna from January 2. It also directed the officials to submit the report on January 20.

    This development comes on a lawsuit which was filed by Hindu Sena's Vishnu Gupta. It is one of many lawsuits by Hindu outfits demanding that the Shahi Idgah Mosque be removed from the Katra Keshav Dev temple. They claim that the 17th century mosque was built on Lord Krishna's birthplace.

    The mosque was reportedly ordered by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and was built in 1669-70.

    It is also said that the petitioners sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

    On May 12, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
