Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now'

    On February 14, the ED had issued summons to CM Kejriwal, compelling his appearance on February 19. However, the AAP cheif has consistently skipped all previous summonses, labeling them as both "illegal" and "politically motivated."

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to defy the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summonses in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, marking his sixth absence on Monday (February 19). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently labeled the summonses as "illegal" and emphasized that the matter is currently under judicial scrutiny.

    Reiterating its position, the AAP issued a statement asserting that the summonses to CM Kejriwal were unlawful. The party contended that the ED should await the court's decision rather than repeatedly issuing summonses. The ED had approached the court itself, prompting the AAP to question the necessity of recurrent summonses.

    PM Modi to visit Jammu on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures

    On February 14, the ED had issued summons to CM Kejriwal, compelling his appearance on February 19. However, the AAP cheif has consistently skipped all previous summonses, labeling them as both "illegal" and "politically motivated." These summonses were dated February 2, January 18, January 3, December 22, 2023, and November 2, 2023.

    On February 17, a Delhi court granted CM Kejriwal permission to physically appear before it on March 16 in connection with the ED's complaint against him for evading the previous summonses related to the excise policy case. The AAP chief cited his participation in the Delhi Assembly's confidence motion debate and the ongoing Budget session, scheduled to conclude on March 1, as reasons for his inability to appear earlier.

    The court, acknowledging Kejriwal's commitments, set March 16 at 10 am as the next date for the Chief Minister to physically appear. The ED had filed a complaint on February 3, invoking legal provisions, after Kejriwal's repeated non-compliance with the summonses in the liquor policy case.

    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with WB Governor amidst political tensions

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused CM Kejriwal of attempting to use the budget to evade the investigation into the liquor scam. In response, Kejriwal maintains that the repeated ED summonses are illegal attempts to thwart his political activities, particularly campaigning for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

    Jammu braces for PM Modi's visit on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures AJR

    PM Modi to visit Jammu on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry taker owners price hike vkp

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry taker owners price hike

    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with West Bengal Governor amidst political tensions AJR

    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with WB Governor amidst political tensions

    Farmers protest 2.0: Union ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0: Union ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks

    Recent Stories

    Football Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum osf

    Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum

    Men top spenders on online shopping: IIM-A survey

    Men top spenders on online shopping: IIM-A survey

    BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony RKK

    BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

    Jammu braces for PM Modi's visit on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures AJR

    PM Modi to visit Jammu on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon