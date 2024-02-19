Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with WB Governor amidst political tensions

    Expressing concern over the distressing reports from Sandeshkhali, Rekha Sharma expressed her intention to meet with the Director-General and local police, seeking justice for the affected women.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Amidst the escalating political tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, is embarking on a two-day visit starting February 19. The purpose of her visit is to assess the situation in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of harassment have sparked controversy, and to ensure justice for women who have reported victimization.

    Expressing concern over the distressing reports from Sandeshkhali, Rekha Sharma expressed her intention to meet with the Director-General and local police, seeking justice for the affected women. Additionally, she will meet with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during her visit. The NCW chairperson plans to engage with Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika and DGP West Bengal Rajeev Kumar to comprehensively understand the situation.

    The NCW had dispatched a fact-finding team to Sandeshkhali on February 12, and their subsequent report revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity by the Bengal government and law enforcement officials in the ongoing Sandeshkhali incident.

    The report highlighted instances of physical and sexual violence, attributing them to both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress.

    The report detailed the victims' harrowing experiences, including retaliation against those who spoke out against the atrocities. This retaliation included arbitrary arrests of male family members, future acts of brutality, and property confiscation.

    The Director-General of Police's refusal to cooperate and the absence of assistance from the SP were noted as significant hurdles faced by the NCW team during their investigation.

    Sandeshkhali has been witnessing widespread protests for over a week, triggered by allegations against TMC leader Shahajan Sheikh and his associates. The victims claim sexual assault at gunpoint, and tribal communities accuse the TMC leader of coercing them into transferring their lands. The visit of the NCW chief aims to address these serious concerns and contribute to resolving the prevailing crisis in the region.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 8:59 AM IST
