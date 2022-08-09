Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists 500th tricolour installed by his government

Access to quality healthcare, jobs, and education should be seen as fundamental rights rather than freebies, Kejriwal said in his speech.

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his administration on Tuesday and urged everyone to pledge to make India the number one country in the world.

He claimed that many countries that gained independence after India had 'surpassed us.'

"We've got everything. We have the most intelligent and hardworking people in the world, but we have lagged behind," Kejriwal said, again criticising those who call the government's welfare programme 'freebies.'

"It pains me to hear some people argue that free education should be discontinued. They call it a freebie and argue that the poor should not receive free education in government schools. I'm unsure what the terms freebie or free 'revadi' mean. If public schools are closed, nearly 70 per cent to 80 per cent of children will remain illiterate," the CM added.

Kejriwal believes that good education, healthcare, and employment should be considered fundamental rights rather than freebies.

At the Mayur Vihar flag-hoisting ceremony, Kejriwal began his speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, and Vande Mataram.

"We decided a year ago to install so many tricolours in Delhi that whenever a Delhiite steps outside, he will see at least one flag. We're making sure that people see the tricolour three to four times a day," he added that his government has now installed 500 national flags throughout the national capital.

Manish Sisodia, his deputy, thanked the engineers and contractors who helped make the dream of installing 500 national flags across Delhi a reality.

(With inputs from PTI)

