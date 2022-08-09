Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists 500th tricolour installed by his government

    Access to quality healthcare, jobs, and education should be seen as fundamental rights rather than freebies, Kejriwal said in his speech. 

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists 500th tricolour installed by his government - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his administration on Tuesday and urged everyone to pledge to make India the number one country in the world.

    He claimed that many countries that gained independence after India had 'surpassed us.'

    "We've got everything. We have the most intelligent and hardworking people in the world, but we have lagged behind," Kejriwal said, again criticising those who call the government's welfare programme 'freebies.'

    "It pains me to hear some people argue that free education should be discontinued. They call it a freebie and argue that the poor should not receive free education in government schools. I'm unsure what the terms freebie or free 'revadi' mean. If public schools are closed, nearly 70 per cent to 80 per cent of children will remain illiterate," the CM added.

    Kejriwal believes that good education, healthcare, and employment should be considered fundamental rights rather than freebies.

    At the Mayur Vihar flag-hoisting ceremony, Kejriwal began his speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, and Vande Mataram.

    "We decided a year ago to install so many tricolours in Delhi that whenever a Delhiite steps outside, he will see at least one flag. We're making sure that people see the tricolour three to four times a day," he added that his government has now installed 500 national flags throughout the national capital.

    Manish Sisodia, his deputy, thanked the engineers and contractors who helped make the dream of installing 500 national flags across Delhi a reality.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Also Read: 'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Also Read: Poor construction, leakage, corruption... Delhi schools expose Kejriwal's PWD; BJP takes a jibe

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Central Vista project Executive Enclave which will house new PMO awaits nod from Delhi panel gcw

    Central Vista project: Executive Enclave which will house new PMO awaits nod from Delhi panel

    PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated snt

    PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated

    India at 75 Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India RBA

    India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

    CBI summons for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in link with cattle smuggling scam - adt

    CBI summons for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in link with cattle smuggling scam

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar Nitish Tejashwi to meet Governor gcw

    Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, breaks alliance with BJP

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan Before Sonam Kapoor these actors attended Karan Johar show while they were pregnant drb

    Koffee With Karan: Before Sonam Kapoor, these actors attended Karan Johar’s show while they were pregnant

    Super-BOLD videos, photos: Esha Gupta's jaw-dropping latest Instagram posts are not to be missed-WATCH NOW RBA

    Super-BOLD videos, photos: Esha Gupta's jaw-dropping latest Instagram posts are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    Central Vista project Executive Enclave which will house new PMO awaits nod from Delhi panel gcw

    Central Vista project: Executive Enclave which will house new PMO awaits nod from Delhi panel

    Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

    Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

    PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated snt

    PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon