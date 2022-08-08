Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning wrestler Divya Kakran has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events. 

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning wrestler Divya Kakran has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events. 

    The Aam Aadmi Party government quickly said it respects all sportspersons but clarified that Kakran currently represents Uttar Pradesh. The government said it would look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme. Kakran won bronze in the women's 68 kg freestyle category on Friday.

    Also read: CWG 2022: Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja, Sihag, Nehra win bronze

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. But in a series of tweets on Sunday, the boxer said the government never helped her. 

    "I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi. 

    "I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet. 

    Also read: CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    The AAP government said in a statement, "Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future. Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme, the government will surely look into it."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hockey India slams FIH over Commonwealth Games clock fiasco in semifinal match

    'Happens when India plays...' Hockey India slams FIH over CWG clock fiasco

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags 4th gold in wrestling; Pooja Gehlot wins bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja, Sihag, Nehra win bronze

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already? drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next - gps

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse Fast-paced developments

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon