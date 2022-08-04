Poor construction, leakage, corruption... Delhi schools expose Kejriwal's PWD; BJP takes a jibe

The BJP has cited a purported communication of Delhi government that highlighted "corruption and other deficiencies" in construction of many school buildings to slam the AAP dispensation in the national capital.

The AAP-led Delhi government is embroiled in yet another controversy, this time over the alleged corruption in construction of school buildings in the city. The BJP on Thursday cited a purported communication of the Delhi government that highlighted "corruption and other deficiencies" in the construction of several school buildings in the city, including the use of low-quality material.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the content of the letter to assert that this has brought forth the real truth about the Delhi government's handling of the education sector, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made big claims about "revolutionising" the sector.

"A number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction by PWD (Public Works Department). These shortcomings hamper the very purpose of the Directorate of Education," Patra said, quoting from the letter dated July 20.

The letter, in possession of Asianet News Network, contains allegations from 15 schools about corruption, dangerous building conditions, work done with subpar materials, and other issues. In addition, some schools have voiced concerns about seepage, shoddy electrical work, and other risks to school and classroom safety.

"Education is the priority sector for the Government of NCT and the Government wants to bring qualitative changes in the education system in terms of infrastructure, academics, hygienic, and congenial atmosphere for better quality education. However, a number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding non-completion of work, use of low-quality material and various other deficiencies in the construction of the PWD," read the letter issued by the branch to PWD's Chief Engineer.

"Due to the said complaint, running schools has been very much difficult, and it also poses a threat to students, teachers, and the property of the schools," said the branch and asked the PWD to submit comments on all the complaints filed by the schools.

Meanwhile, BJP's Patra added that the letter had raised the same questions his party has been asking for a long time. He claimed that Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, who previously had the PWD ministry and is now in jail on money laundering charges, all made exaggerated statements about the job that their governments were doing in the education sector.

The complaints, he added, are related to the work of the PWD department, which Jain helmed. "Kejriwal and Sisodia gave him clean chit. Was this the good work he was doing," Patra asked.

"Education is not a matter of propaganda and advertisement. It is a priority sector," he said, adding that the BJP wants answers from Kejriwal to the charges of corruption and the use of substandard material.

(With inputs from PTI)