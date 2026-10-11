An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad after a power bank reportedly caught fire in the overhead luggage compartment. Cabin crew members used fire extinguishers to put out the flames, while passengers were seen attempting to help. The Airbus A321neo landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday, October 11, after a power bank reportedly caught fire inside the aircraft, prompting an emergency response from the cabin crew. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe. The flight, numbered 6E 6115, was operating on the Delhi-Chennai route when smoke was detected onboard. Official sources confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad following the incident.

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Fire breaks out in overhead luggage compartment

According to reports, the power bank caught fire inside the overhead luggage compartment, raising concerns among passengers. A video recorded by a passenger on a mobile phone showed people attempting to put out the flames using their bags.

The cabin crew used fire extinguishers to control and extinguish the fire. The situation was brought under control before the aircraft landed safely in Hyderabad.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A321neo, registered as VT-NOE. It departed Delhi at around 1.30 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 4 pm. The exact time and circumstances in which the power bank caught fire have not been confirmed. Details of any injuries were also not immediately available.

ANI quoted an IndiGo spokesperson saying, “IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority.”

All passengers and crew safe

The diversion allowed the aircraft to land safely while the incident was dealt with. All passengers and crew members were reported safe following the emergency landing.

The incident drew attention to the potential risks posed by lithium-ion batteries in portable electronic devices, including power banks, when they overheat or malfunction.

Further details about the incident and the circumstances that led to the power bank catching fire were awaited.

(With agency inputs)