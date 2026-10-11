Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the 'undemocratic' handling of Delhi protests, alleging the government ignored Supreme Court's orders. He claimed protesters were detained in 'lock-up' vehicles and demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the handling of protests in Delhi, alleging that the actions of the government and police were undemocratic and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Vijayan alleged that the government had disregarded the Supreme Court’s observations on the right to protest and freedom of movement, claiming that protesters were detained individually and taken away in vehicles converted into lock-ups. “What is happening in the national capital is completely undemocratic. The government is taking actions that are unimaginable in a democratic country. The court made it clear that people have the right to protest and that the government should not unnecessarily interfere with or restrict their freedom of movement. The reality is that the Modi government was not willing to give any importance to these directions and observations of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Police Action Described as 'Unusual'

Describing the police action, Vijayan alleged that protesters and opposition leaders were taken away in vehicles used as lock-ups. He also claimed that he and two others were taken in a separate jeep and were not provided proper food during detention. “The police adopted a very unusual approach. They were picking up each person one by one. The protesters were taken away in vehicles that were converted into lock-ups. Even leaders, including the CPI(M) general secretary, were taken away in the same type of vehicle used as a lock-up. Three of us were taken away in a separate jeep. We were not given food. We were given leftover food meant for the police personnel. A police raj was created,” he said.

Allegations of Assault on Protesters

Vijayan further alleged that workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were assaulted during the protest. He also claimed that there was an attempt to physically overpower CPI(M) MP John Brittas. “The police dealt with DYFI and SFI workers in an extremely brutal manner and brutally assaulted them. There was an attempt to physically overpower John Brittas,” he said.

Demand for CEC's Resignation and Legal Action

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Vijayan alleged that his actions had undermined democracy and demanded his resignation. He also called for action against those allegedly involved in contempt of court and physical attacks on protesters. “Gyanesh Kumar has struck at the very foundation of democracy. Gyanesh Kumar must resign. Action must be taken against everyone who committed contempt of court. Action must also be taken against the police officers who carried out physical attacks,” he said.

Call for Nationwide Agitation

Vijayan further claimed that protests would spread across the country and urged people who believe in democracy to support the agitation. “Protests are about to spread across the country. People are the supreme authority everywhere. The country needs democracy. All those who believe in democracy must stand behind this protest,” he said. (ANI)