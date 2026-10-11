Former Kerala FM KN Balagopal and ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Delhi Police and BJP government for their detention and alleged ill-treatment during a protest. Vijayan called the actions 'undemocratic' and demanded the CEC's resignation.

Former Kerala Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader KN Balagopal on Sunday hit out at the Delhi Police and the Union Government over the treatment of senior Left leaders during their recent protest in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference after returning to Kerala, Balagopal referred to the detention of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders, and said public anger over the incident was rising sharply in Kerala and across the country.

“We were there in the agitation yesterday. The former Chief Minister was kept in a police jeep, and they drove him around without any specific direction for four hours in different parts of Delhi city. After that agitation, after the arrest and release, we all came back from Delhi today,” he said.

Balagopal said people in Kerala had been watching the developments in Delhi and alleged that the former Chief Minister and other leaders were ill-treated by Delhi Police and the BJP government.

“A meeting was held, and a press conference took place here. The people of Kerala were watching the situation and seeing how such leaders were ill-treated by the Delhi Police and the BJP government. There is a strong protest among the people throughout the country, and here in Kerala as well,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan Calls Actions 'Undemocratic'

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday also criticised the handling of protests in Delhi, alleging that the actions of the government and police were undemocratic and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Vijayan alleged that the government had disregarded the Supreme Court’s observations on the right to protest and freedom of movement, claiming that protesters were detained individually and taken away in vehicles converted into lock-ups.

“What is happening in the national capital is completely undemocratic. The government is taking actions that are unimaginable in a democratic country. The court made it clear that people have the right to protest and that the government should not unnecessarily interfere with or restrict their freedom of movement. The reality is that the Modi government was not willing to give any importance to these directions and observations of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Alleges Ill-Treatment and Unusual Police Approach

Describing the police action, Vijayan alleged that protesters and opposition leaders were taken away in vehicles used as lock-ups. He also claimed that he and two others were taken in a separate jeep and were not provided proper food during detention.

“The police adopted a very unusual approach. They were picking up each person one by one. The protesters were taken away in vehicles that were converted into lock-ups. Even leaders, including the CPI(M) general secretary, were taken away in the same type of vehicle used as a lock-up. Three of us were taken away in a separate jeep. We were not given food. We were given leftover food meant for the police personnel. A police raj was created,” he said.

Claims of Assault on Party Workers

Vijayan further alleged that workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were assaulted during the protest. He also claimed that there was an attempt to physically overpower CPI(M) MP John Brittas.

“The police dealt with DYFI and SFI workers in an extremely brutal manner and brutally assaulted them. There was an attempt to physically overpower John Brittas,” he said.

Demands Resignation of Chief Election Commissioner

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Vijayan alleged that his actions had undermined democracy and demanded his resignation. He also called for action against those allegedly involved in contempt of court and physical attacks on protesters.

“Gyanesh Kumar has struck at the very foundation of democracy. Gyanesh Kumar must resign. Action must be taken against everyone who committed contempt of court. Action must also be taken against the police officers who carried out physical attacks,” he said.

Vijayan further claimed that protests would spread across the country and urged people who believe in democracy to support the agitation.

“Protests are about to spread across the country. People are the supreme authority everywhere. The country needs democracy. All those who believe in democracy must stand behind this protest,” he said. (ANI)