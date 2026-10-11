Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth visited the 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru, reviewing indigenous drone development and emerging tech. He appreciated efforts to enhance equipment availability and operational readiness.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth visited the 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru and reviewed initiatives in advanced manufacturing, indigenous drone development and emerging technologies, including additive manufacturing, quantum and space technologies, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Focus on Indigenous Innovation and Readiness

In a post on X, the Indian Army said that the Army chief appreciated the efforts being made to enhance equipment availability and operational readiness through indigenous innovation.

The initiatives reflect the Indian Army's focus on strengthening domestic technological capabilities and developing innovative solutions to support military equipment maintenance, modernisation and operational preparedness.

The visit assumes significance amid the Army's increasing emphasis on technology-driven military capabilities and self-reliance, as armed forces adapt to evolving forms of warfare and emerging operational challenges.

Adapting to Transformative Warfare

On September 27, General Seth called for India's defence preparedness to move beyond self-reliance in production towards the ability to sustain, adapt and regenerate military capabilities during prolonged conflicts.

Addressing a Defence Conclave in New Delhi on the theme 'Aatmanirbharta in an Era of Transformative Wars', he highlighted the rapidly changing character of warfare and the growing role of affordable, scalable technologies.

He also pointed to the growing threat posed by inexpensive but sophisticated technologies, including drones, noting that low-cost systems can challenge military platforms worth millions of dollars.

He stressed that the ability to innovate, adapt and counter emerging threats faster than adversaries would be a key advantage.

About General Dhiraj Seth

General Seth took over as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986 and has served in several operational and strategic roles during a military career spanning nearly four decades.

The Army's continued emphasis on indigenous innovation and technological modernisation forms part of India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the development of advanced capabilities to meet evolving security requirements.