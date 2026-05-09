Delhi-based CEO Rajat Grover introduced a viral Mother's Day initiative, offering employees Rs 10,000 and three extra paid leave days to take their parents on a vacation. The gesture, intended to encourage staff to spend meaningful time with family, is separate from their regular leave.

A Delhi-based CEO has captured the internet’s attention with a heartfelt Mother’s Day initiative that many users are calling a rare example of empathy in corporate culture. Rajat Grover, founder and CEO of PR firm Elite Marque, announced that employees at his company would receive Rs 10,000 along with three additional days of paid leave to take their parents on a short vacation.

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The gesture quickly went viral across social media platforms after Grover shared a video explaining the thought behind the initiative. In the clip, he reflected on the sacrifices parents make for their children and urged employees not to postpone spending meaningful time with them.

“We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us,” Grover wrote in his Instagram post.

Explaining the idea further, he added, “Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years… without ever asking for anything back. Maybe it’s time we asked them one question: ‘What’s something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen.”

Grover clarified that the three-day trip would not affect employees’ regular paid leave balance, meaning the vacation days would be entirely separate from their normal PTO. The company would reimburse up to Rs 10,000 for the trip expenses.

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In another emotional statement addressed to employees, Grover said, “We don’t know how much time we have left with them. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. If there’s a place they always wanted to visit, this is the time. Take them now. Don’t wait.”

The initiative sparked widespread praise online, with many social media users calling it a refreshing break from the pressure-driven corporate culture often associated with long working hours and burnout. Several users described the move as “thoughtful,” “humane,” and “the kind of leadership workplaces need today.”

One user commented, “Wish more companies thought like this,” while another wrote, “This is what real employee care looks like.” Social media platforms were flooded with emotional reactions, with many users saying the initiative reminded them to spend more time with their own parents.

Grover is no stranger to viral workplace initiatives. Reports noted that he had previously made headlines for giving employees a nine-day Diwali break, earning praise for promoting work-life balance.

As Mother’s Day 2026 approaches, the gesture has reignited conversations around emotional wellbeing, family relationships and the evolving expectations employees now have from workplace culture. While many companies focus on productivity metrics and performance targets, Grover’s initiative stood out for placing family and gratitude at the centre of the conversation.

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