A monkey in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, surprised everyone after it calmly sat at a local salon and got a proper haircut. The unusual moment, where the animal behaved like a regular customer, has left locals amused and quickly gone viral online.

A surprising and humorous incident from Karnataka in Chamarajanagar taluk has gone viral after a barber gave a monkey a full hairstyle inside his salon. The unusual moment has left locals both amused and amazed.

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Daily Visitor at Devu Salon

The monkey was a regular visitor at Devu Salon, owned by Devaraj. According to him, the animal used to come to the shop every day and sit quietly in front of the mirror, almost as if observing itself. Despite repeated attempts to shoo it away, the monkey would refuse to leave and stay inside the salon for long periods.

Unexpected Haircut Session

The situation took a funny turn on Thursday when the monkey arrived as usual. Instead of chasing it away, Devaraj decided to interact with it playfully. He began combing the monkey’s hair, expecting it to react and leave. However, the monkey surprised everyone by staying calm and even lowering its head, behaving like a human customer waiting for grooming.

Encouraged by its calm behavior, Devaraj continued the act and gave the monkey a proper hairstyle. The entire moment was witnessed by a customer present in the shop, who recorded the incident on video. The clip has since been widely shared on social media, attracting attention for its unusual yet heartwarming nature.

Barber Shares His Experience

Speaking about the incident, Devaraj said the monkey originally belonged to a group but frequently visited his salon alone. He added that no matter how much he tried to scare it away, the monkey would stay until he finished his work. What began as a playful gesture turned into a full haircut session when the animal calmly cooperated.

The incident has now become a talking point in the village, showing a rare and amusing bond between humans and wildlife.