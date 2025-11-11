The bodies of Mohsin and Nouman, victims of the Delhi car blast near Red Fort, reached their hometowns of Meerut and Shamli respectively, plunging the areas into grief. The blast killed eight. Delhi Police are investigating using CCTV footage.

The body of Mohsin, one of the victims of the Delhi car blast near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening, arrived at his hometown Meerut on Tuesday morning, plunging the area into deep sorrow. Mohsin, said to be in his early 30s, had gone to Delhi for business-related work when tragedy struck. According to reports, he was with Lokesh Agarwal, a trader from Amroha's Hasanpur, at the time of the explosion. The powerful blast, which ripped through a parked car near the Red Fort Metro station, claimed eight lives and left several others injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Grief in Meerut as Mortal Remains Arrive

As news of the incident reached Meerut, disbelief quickly turned into grief. Family members broke down as Mohsin's mortal remains arrived under heavy police escort. Relatives and locals gathered in large numbers at his residence to pay their last respects. His parents were inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. "Mohsin had gone to work in Delhi about two and half years, he is employed as a driver. We got a call last night informing us of the blast and the death of our son," said Mohsin's distraught mother

Local leaders and community members in Meerut have demanded a thorough probe and justice for the victims. "Mohsin was a kind-hearted man and the sole breadwinner for his family. We want those responsible to be punished," said one relative. The atmosphere in Meerut remains tense but mournful as the city prepares for Mohsin's final rites later today. What was meant to be an ordinary work trip to Delhi ended in tragedy, leaving behind a family shattered and a community united in grief.

Tearful Farewell for Second Victim in Shamli

Meanwhile, the body of Nouman, another of the victims who lost his life in the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort reached his hometown Shamli on Tuesday. The atmosphere turned emotional as hundreds gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the deceased.

"Nouman had gone to Delhi for personal work when tragedy struck. He was reportedly near the blast site when an explosion ripped through a car close to the Red Fort Metro station, killing two people, including him, and injuring several others," said Furqan a relative of Nouman.

Investigation Makes Headway

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement.

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined.