Home Minister Amit Shah has transferred the Delhi car blast probe to the NIA. After a meeting, he directed a swift investigation and ordered the FSL to analyze samples. The blast near the Red Fort killed eight people and injured several others.

High-Level Security Meeting and Probe Handover In the meeting, the Home Minister formally handed over the investigation of the case to NIA from Delhi Police, directing the anti-terror agency to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest. He also instructed the FSL to closely examine and match the samples collected from the blast site, including material evidence and remains recovered from the charred vehicle. The Home Minister emphasised the need for a swift and coordinated investigation to determine the nature of the explosives used and identify those behind the attack."Chairing a high-level security review meeting a day after the Delhi car blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to hand over the investigation of the incident to the NIA. The NIA was instructed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest. He also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the blast spot and come up with the details of the blast at the earliest. It was also instructed to match the samples collected from the bodies in the car that exploded," said sources. The minister also directed security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, saying those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies." Key Officials in Attendance The meeting at the Home Minister's residence was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.Shah asked officials to leave no angle unexplored as investigators piece together how the blast occurred and who was behind it. "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," Shah posted on his X handle. Details of the Red Fort Blast The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed eight people and left several others injured. Central agencies including the NIA have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act. NIA Officially Takes Over Investigation Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed the case to the NIA. The NIA will now take the lead on the wider investigation under relevant counter-terrorism laws.After the conclusion of the first round of meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA considering it a possible act of terror. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion.The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links. The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.Security was tightened across several states after the explosion and the government has not ruled out any theory while pursuing leads aggressively. All agencies have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive probe into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report at the earliest.Earlier, a post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) had collected forensic evidence from the site along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Sources said the security review also focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion as well as on a possible link with the seizure of a huge cache of explosives materials from Faridabad on Monday.A joint team of the NIA and the FSL revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to gather additional forensic samples. The NIA is expected to formally register an FIR in the case soon and assume charge of all evidence collected so far by the Delhi Police, in line with established procedure. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Transferring the Delhi car blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the agency to submit its investigation report at the earliest as well as instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to analyse and match the samples collected from the blast site and provide a comprehensive report on the explosion without delay. Shah's direction came while chairing the security review meeting at his residence earlier on Tuesday-- a move taken a day after the deadly car blast near the Red Fort that left eight people dead and several others injured on Monday.In the meeting, the Home Minister formally handed over the investigation of the case to NIA from Delhi Police, directing the anti-terror agency to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest. He also instructed the FSL to closely examine and match the samples collected from the blast site, including material evidence and remains recovered from the charred vehicle. The Home Minister emphasised the need for a swift and coordinated investigation to determine the nature of the explosives used and identify those behind the attack."Chairing a high-level security review meeting a day after the Delhi car blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to hand over the investigation of the incident to the NIA. The NIA was instructed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest. He also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the blast spot and come up with the details of the blast at the earliest. It was also instructed to match the samples collected from the bodies in the car that exploded," said sources. The minister also directed security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, saying those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."The meeting at the Home Minister's residence was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.Shah asked officials to leave no angle unexplored as investigators piece together how the blast occurred and who was behind it. "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," Shah posted on his X handle.The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed eight people and left several others injured. Central agencies including the NIA have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed the case to the NIA. The NIA will now take the lead on the wider investigation under relevant counter-terrorism laws.After the conclusion of the first round of meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA considering it a possible act of terror. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion.The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links. The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.Security was tightened across several states after the explosion and the government has not ruled out any theory while pursuing leads aggressively. All agencies have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive probe into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report at the earliest.Earlier, a post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) had collected forensic evidence from the site along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Sources said the security review also focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion as well as on a possible link with the seizure of a huge cache of explosives materials from Faridabad on Monday.A joint team of the NIA and the FSL revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to gather additional forensic samples. The NIA is expected to formally register an FIR in the case soon and assume charge of all evidence collected so far by the Delhi Police, in line with established procedure. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source