Two people died and several were injured after a bus carrying 25 passengers from Rajasthan overturned near Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh area late Tuesday night. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Bus Overturns in Karol Bagh, Two Dead

Two people died while several others were injured after a bus lost control and overturned late Tuesday night near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital, officials said.

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Emergency Response and Casualties

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident occurred near Hanuman Mandir Chowk. A distress call was received at 1:08 AM, following which emergency teams were rushed to the spot.

The bus, reportedly travelling from Rajasthan, had around 25 passengers on board at the time of the accident. Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials confirmed that the condition of at least two injured persons was critical.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have reached the spot and have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

An eyewitness said, "There were nearly 30-35 people in the bus. We tried to rescue the passengers as much as possible."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)