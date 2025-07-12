A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Welcome area on Saturday morning, leaving several feared trapped. Four people have been rescued so far, while rescue teams and locals continue efforts to locate others under the debris.

New Delhi: A four-storey residential building collapsed on Saturday morning in the Welcome area of Northeast Delhi, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris. The incident was reported around 7:05 am, prompting a massive rescue response.

Rescue teams deployed; locals join in efforts

Seven fire tenders and multiple rescue teams have been deployed to the site. Officials confirmed that four individuals have been rescued so far, while at least three more are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Locals have also joined the rescue efforts, helping to clear debris and assist emergency personnel, as seen in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Scroll to load tweet…

Cause of collapse still unknown

The cause of the collapse remains unclear and is currently under investigation. Authorities have not ruled out structural weakness or unauthorised construction as possible reasons.

Previous collapse in April raises concerns

This is the second major building collapse in Delhi this year. In April, a similar four-storey building in Mustafabad collapsed, killing four and injuring several others. That incident was described by officials as a “pancake collapse”, where floors fall directly atop one another, leaving little room for survival.

Further details awaited.