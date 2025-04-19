In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.

At least four people have succumbed to their injuries, and 14 people were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday morning, police said, adding that around eight people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East District, told ANI that the incident took place at 3 am.

"Fourteen people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...It was a four-storey building...The rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped," he said.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affecting many parts of the city on Friday night.

According to police, the wall belonged to a six-floor building under construction. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar said, “Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call. On reaching the spot, we found that the wall of a six-floor under-construction building had collapsed during the dust storm. One person died and two were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital.”