TVK chief and CM C Joseph Vijay will campaign in Madurantakam on Friday for the October 6 bypoll. Entry to the event is restricted to 5,000 people with QR-code passes. The bypoll follows the resignation of an AIADMK MLA who joined the TVK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will campaign in Madurantakam on Friday ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

Campaign Details and Restrictions

According to a statement issued by TVK general secretary for headquarters and Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, Vijay's campaign will be held near the Athur toll plaza in Chengalpattu at around 3 pm. The party said entry to the campaign has been restricted to 5,000 people, with QR-code passes issued in accordance with police guidelines. Only those who have obtained prior permission will be allowed to attend the event. As a safety measure, the party has not issued passes to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are unwell. Drinking water and medical facilities have also been arranged for attendees.

Bypoll Background

The Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies are going to bypolls following the resignation of sitting AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who had won the seats in the April 2026 Assembly elections on the AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol and subsequently joined the ruling TVK.

Candidates and Alliances

TVK has fielded Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from Madurantakam and Dharapuram respectively on the party's Whistle symbol. The defections have emerged as a key issue in the campaign. TVK is contesting the bypolls as part of its Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, with allies including the Congress, VCK and MDMK. The party has named 40 star campaigners, including Vijay, Congress leader Manickam Tagore, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

Contestants in the Fray

In Madurantakam, 28 of the 48 nominations received were accepted after scrutiny, while 22 of 51 nominations were found valid in Dharapuram. Among the prominent contestants in Madurantakam are TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK's I Paranthamen, AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath, a CPI(M) candidate and Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee K Janakiraman.

Rival Campaigns and Election Schedule

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is campaigning in both constituencies, while DMK president M K Stalin and NTK coordinator Seeman are also scheduled to campaign for their respective candidates. Meanwhile, TVK workers have begun preparations at a 10-acre site near Vajragiri Hills in Acharapakkam for Vijay's public meeting scheduled for September 28. The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the October 6 bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. Polling in both constituencies is scheduled for October 6, while counting will take place on October 9.