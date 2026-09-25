PM Modi interacted with Seva Sankalp Yatris travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi, praising their service. He called Vadnagar his birthplace and Kashi his workplace, and emphasized nation-building and the youth's role in a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Seva Sankalp Yatris travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi and praised their spirit of service, saying their efforts were "truly inspiring".

'Vadnagar my birthplace, Kashi my workplace'

During a virtual interaction, PM Modi said Vadnagar and Varanasi hold a special significance for him, describing the former as his birthplace and Kashi as his "workplace". "The essence of the Vadnagar-Varanasi Yatra is that both these cities have been alive for more than 1,000 years. For me, Vadnagar is my birthplace, and Kashi is my second workplace. In Kashi, we have the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, while in Vadnagar, we have the love and blessings of Hatkeshwar Mahadev," PM Modi said.

He appreciated the Seva Yatris for conducting a large-scale service campaign between the two cities and said their experiences made him feel as if he was travelling with them. "Between these two cities, you are carrying out such a huge seva campaign. I also got the opportunity to meet you and interact with some of you. Those who have travelled from Vadnagar and are heading towards Varanasi, hearing about your experiences makes me feel as if I am travelling along with you," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the participants for sharing videos and photographs of their journey and said he was grateful to see so many people associated with the initiative. "You have beautifully explained the spirit of seva. I enjoyed the videos and pictures shared by you. I am excited and grateful that so many people are connected with this initiative," PM Modi said.

Recalls Own Experience in Organising Programmes

Recalling his experience of organising journeys and programmes, PM Modi said such initiatives often involve several challenges, including changing weather, locations and requirements. "While I was working in the organisation, I had a long experience of arranging and organising such programmes. As a part of the BJP, when I embarked on various journeys and organised them, I realised that people have to face many difficulties, including changes in weather, places and requirements. But all of you have continued with great enthusiasm," he said.

Spirit of Seva Inspires Welfare Initiatives

Highlighting the importance of selfless service, PM Modi said the spirit of seva had also inspired various welfare initiatives. "When we work with the spirit of selfless service, initiatives like Ayushman Yojana emerge. While travelling between these two cities, you must have experienced how we have encouraged such works of seva," he said.

Nation-Building the Larger Objective

PM Modi further said that politics, elections and governance had their own place, but the larger objective should be nation-building. "Politics has its own place, elections have their own place and governance has its own place. But we are the people who work to build the nation. We move forward with the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Youth Key to 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Emphasising the role of young people in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, PM Modi said the youth were central to the country's development. "By 2047, in the vision of Viksit Bharat, we have to strengthen the role of our youth. Today, the youth are the backbone of Viksit Bharat and they are also its future beneficiaries," he said. (ANI)