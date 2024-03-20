ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and associate arrested in Assam's Dhubri district

In a major development, ISIS India head and one of his associates were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

According to Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami the ISIS terrorists were apprehended from Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off. They were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati.

"The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun is the head of ISIS in India," Goswami said.

His associate, identified as Anurag Singh alias Rehan from Panipat, underwent a conversion to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national, the official further stated.

"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," the CPRO said.

Additionally, he mentioned that they have several pending cases against them at various locations including NIA in Delhi, ATS, and Lucknow.

"STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for taking up further legal actions against these fugitives," the police official said.

Based on the information received from sister agencies, two top leaders of ISIS in India, who were reportedly staying in Bangladesh, were expected to enter the country through the Dhubri sector to carry out sabotage activities. Consequently, a team was deployed to locate and apprehend them

"A manhunt was launched in the international border area to nab the culprits. At around 4:15 am of March 20, the accused persons were detected at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border," it added.