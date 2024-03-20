Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and associate arrested in Assam's Dhubri district

    In a major development, ISIS India head and one of his associates were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

    ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and associate arrested in Assam's Dhubri district snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

    In a major development, ISIS India head and one of his associates were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday after they crossed over from Bangladesh. According to Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami the ISIS terrorists were apprehended from Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off. They were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati.

    "The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun is the head of ISIS in India," Goswami said.

    His associate, identified as Anurag Singh alias Rehan from Panipat, underwent a conversion to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national, the official further stated.

    "Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," the CPRO said.

    Additionally, he mentioned that they have several pending cases against them at various locations including NIA in Delhi, ATS, and Lucknow.

    "STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for taking up further legal actions against these fugitives," the police official said.

    Based on the information received from sister agencies, two top leaders of ISIS in India, who were reportedly staying in Bangladesh, were expected to enter the country through the Dhubri sector to carry out sabotage activities. Consequently, a team was deployed to locate and apprehend them

    "A manhunt was launched in the international border area to nab the culprits. At around 4:15 am of March 20, the accused persons were detected at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border," it added.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 9:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine after Lok Sabha polls: Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine after Lok Sabha polls

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience gcw

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

    Centre notifies Fact Check Unit under PIB to debunk government related matters on social media gcw

    Centre notifies Fact Check Unit under PIB to debunk government related matters on social media

    Patched up skull, but no damaged brain': Sadhguru shares spirited video after surgery (WATCH) gcw

    'Patched up skull, but no damaged brain': Sadhguru shares spirited video after surgery (WATCH)

    NEET PG 2024 exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Check full schedule here gcw

    NEET PG 2024 exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Check full schedule here

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine after Lok Sabha polls: Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine after Lok Sabha polls

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience gcw

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

    Centre notifies Fact Check Unit under PIB to debunk government related matters on social media gcw

    Centre notifies Fact Check Unit under PIB to debunk government related matters on social media

    Patched up skull, but no damaged brain': Sadhguru shares spirited video after surgery (WATCH) gcw

    'Patched up skull, but no damaged brain': Sadhguru shares spirited video after surgery (WATCH)

    Carlos Sainz returns to Australian Grand Prix after recovering from 'appendicitis surgery' osf

    Carlos Sainz returns to Australian Grand Prix after recovering from 'appendicitis surgery'

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon