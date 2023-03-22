Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget 2023: Here's how AAP plans to boost national capital's infrastructure

    Delhi Budget 2023: The Budget for 2023-24 was presented by finance minister Kailash Gahlot in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, after approval from the Union home ministry. The government will undertake upgradation and beautification of road network, construction of 26 flyovers, three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC.

    Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi Assembly for the financial year 2023-24.The Delhi government’s budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the previous year.

    The Delhi government's budget was approved by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) the day after it was allegedly 'stalled,' as claimed by the Arvind Kejriwal administration. The theme of this year budget is "Saaf Sundar aur Aadhunik Dilli". Since coming to power AAP has been presenting theme based budget, the first budget was themed on 'Swaraj'.

    The Delhi government has proposed building 26 new flyovers, bridges, and underpasses as part of a major infrastructure drive. In addition, it has stated that it will construct three distinctive double decker flyovers.

    He further announced an allocation of about Rs 19,400 crore for revamping the roads in the National Capital in the coming 10 years. The new buses to be introduced in Delhi will feature factory-fitted GPS, 3 CCTV cameras, and 10 panic buttons in an effort to improve women's safety, according to finance minister.

    He said that the AAP govt in Delhi plans to electrify 57 bus depots spending Rs 1500 crore. He said that three depots: Rajghat, Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37 are already electrified. "17 bus depots will be electrified by June 2023, and the remaining will be electrified by Dec 2023," he added.

    The budget report states that there are 300 electric buses among the 7,379 vehicles now operating in Delhi. According to FM Gahlot, Delhi would have 1900 electric buses by the end of 2023, reducing yearly CO2 emissions by 1.07 lac tonnes.

    Gahlot, who has been looking after the finance portfolio since the arrest of Manish Sisodia, said he would have been happier if the budget was presented by the latter who is like his "elder brother".
     

