Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget 2023: FM Kailash Gahlot announces 6-point action plan for clean Yamuna

    This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

    Delhi Budget 2023: FM Kailash Gahlot announces 6-point action plan for clean Yamuna AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday (March 22) announced a 6-point action plan for a clean Yamuna and removal of all 3 mountains of garbage in focus in Delhi govt's budget.

    While there would be a push to develop and maintain infrastructure in the city in the upcoming budget, Delhi government officials said there will be extra focus on the beautification of the city.

    Also read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to constitute bench to hear pleas challenging release of 11 convicts

    In the last few years, the AAP government has presented education, health, zero tax, green, deshbhakti and rozgar budgets depending on its priorities. The theme of the 2023-24 budget is 'Saaf, Sundar aur Aadhunik Dilli' (clean, neat and modern Delhi).

    This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

    Also read: Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt

    "I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.

    The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

    "Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to constitute bench to hear pleas challenging release of 11 convicts AJR

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to constitute bench to hear pleas challenging release of 11 convicts

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt latest updates AJR

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Gahlot announces Rs 8,241 crore financial assistance to local bodies

    Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border

    Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot to be table Budget 2023 today as home ministry gives nod AJR

    Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot to table Budget 2023 today as home ministry gives nod

    Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi AJR

    Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23 - adt

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    football No Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia! PSG star makes key decision regarding his future snt

    No Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? PSG star makes key decision regarding his future

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style icon stuns in bra made of Kiwis; fans react to her 'fruity' look vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style icon stuns in bra made of Kiwis; fans react to her 'fruity' look

    Bank holidays in April 2023 Check out holiday list before you plan your visit gcw

    Bank holidays in April 2023: Check out holiday list before you plan your visit

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon