Delhi Budget 2023: FM Kailash Gahlot announces 6-point action plan for clean Yamuna

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday (March 22) announced a 6-point action plan for a clean Yamuna and removal of all 3 mountains of garbage in focus in Delhi govt's budget.

While there would be a push to develop and maintain infrastructure in the city in the upcoming budget, Delhi government officials said there will be extra focus on the beautification of the city.

Also read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to constitute bench to hear pleas challenging release of 11 convicts

In the last few years, the AAP government has presented education, health, zero tax, green, deshbhakti and rozgar budgets depending on its priorities. The theme of the 2023-24 budget is 'Saaf, Sundar aur Aadhunik Dilli' (clean, neat and modern Delhi).

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Also read: Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt

"I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.