Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Gahlot announces Rs 8,241 crore financial assistance to local bodies

The Budget is being presented amid a row over Manish Sisodia's arrest over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and FM Kailash Gahlot reached Delhi Assembly with Budget tab.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday (March 22) presented the Delhi Budget 2023-24. All eyes are on the tax revenues, infrastructure modifications and subsidies proposed in this year's budget.

The Finance Minister started speaking in Delhi assembly by stating that Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in Delhi Excise policy, is like his elder brother.

Here are the key highlights from the Delhi Budget 2023: