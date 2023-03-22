Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Gahlot announces Rs 8,241 crore financial assistance to local bodies

    The Budget is being presented amid a row over Manish Sisodia's arrest over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and FM Kailash Gahlot reached Delhi Assembly with Budget tab. 

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday (March 22) presented the Delhi Budget 2023-24. All eyes are on the tax revenues, infrastructure modifications and subsidies proposed in this year's budget.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border

    The Finance Minister started speaking in Delhi assembly by stating that Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in Delhi Excise policy, is like his elder brother.

    Here are the key highlights from the Delhi Budget 2023:

    • Finance minister Kailash Gahlot said that the theme of the budget is Saaf, Sundar aur Aadhunik Delhi.
    • AAP government to launch a big project to strengthen and beautify road network of Delhi.
    • 29 new flyovers underpass and bridges to be built this year.
    • 1,600 modern zero emission electric buses to be added to the fleet.
    • FM Gahlot said that GSDP growth rate estimated at 9.18%
    • Per Capita Income is expected to be Rs 4,44,768 in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 3,91,000 in 2021-22.
    • Delhi government to build 1,400 bus queue shelters.
    • Will expand sewer network in all JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies to clean the Yamuna.
    • Will work closely with MCD to clear the three landfill sites.
    • Keeping more than Rs 21,000 crore for capital projects this year to make Delhi clean beautiful and modern
    • In next 10 years, the agency that makes roads will have to upkeep it for ten years so that a responsibility is fixed.
    • By the next financial year end, not even a single footpath would remain broken.
    • Lot of dust piles on plants on the road side. They would be regularly washed.
    • Footpath and Central verge would be regularly painted.
    • 70 mechanical road sweeping machine and 210 anti-smog guns would be purchased for road cleaning and anti-dust operation.
    • Delhi will treat 890 million gallons of sewage a day by March 2024, a massive increase over 373 MGD in 2015.
    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
