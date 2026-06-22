Delhi government has included 23 additional services under Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. The move fixes deadlines for licences, NOCs, registrations and approvals across major depts, including Labour, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, PWD and RERA. The reform will improve transparency, strengthen ease of doing business

In a major administrative reform, the Delhi government has brought 23 additional public services under the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. The move is expected to provide significant relief to businesses, investors and residents by ensuring that a range of government approvals are issued within fixed timelines.

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The newly notified services cover several important departments, including the Labour Department, Delhi Jal Board, Energy Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Agriculture Department, Excise Department, Forest Department, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

With these services now legally covered under the Act, citizens will be entitled to receive approvals, licences, registrations and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within specified deadlines.

Rekha Gupta, Highlights Focus on Good Governance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision reflects the government's commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly governance.

According to her, the new system will reduce unnecessary delays, minimise repeated visits to government offices and ensure greater accountability among departments. She said time-bound service delivery strengthens citizens' rights while making public administration more efficient.

The Chief Minister also described the initiative as an important step towards improving the ease of doing business in Delhi. She said faster approvals would encourage investment, support entrepreneurship and create new employment opportunities across the city.

Faster Approvals Across Multiple Departments

Among the key services included in the new framework, factory plan approvals from the Labour Department must now be issued within 15 days, while registration under the Shops and Establishments Act will be completed within just one day.

The Delhi Jal Board has been directed to provide sewer connections within 15 days. Permissions for film shooting, issued through the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, will also be processed within 15 days.

Under the Energy Department, applications related to electricity meters and connection agreements will be completed within 60 days.

Municipal and Business Services Get Fixed Timelines

Several services provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have also been brought under strict timelines.

Food business NOCs, hotel registration and operating permissions, entertainment park approvals and water sports registrations must now be issued within 60 days. Mobile tower installation approvals will be processed within 30 days, while permissions for construction material storage will be granted within a single day.

The government believes these measures will make it easier for businesses to start operations and expand without facing lengthy delays.

Agriculture, Excise and Real Estate Sectors Covered

The Agriculture Department has been given a 21-day deadline for issuing pesticide operation licences, sales registrations and seed licences.

In the Excise Department, bar licences must be approved within 30 days, while registrations of IMFL and FL brands and labels will be completed within 42 days.

The new rules also cover the real estate sector. Builder registrations and real estate agent registrations under RERA will now be processed within 30 days, offering greater certainty to developers and property professionals.

Better Accountability and Faster Development

The Forest and Wildlife Department will be required to decide on tree-felling permissions within 60 days, while the PWD must process road-cutting and related permissions within 45 days.

The Delhi government says the expanded list of services will help create a more predictable and efficient administrative system. By setting legally enforceable timelines, officials aim to improve public service delivery, strengthen accountability and accelerate development across the capital.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the ultimate goal is to ensure that every citizen and entrepreneur receives government services on time, helping Delhi move towards a more transparent and effective governance model.