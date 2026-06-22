Opposition corporators in Pune wore helmets to protest the 'aggressive' behaviour of BJP members. The protest follows a chaotic previous meeting. Meanwhile, 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The proceedings of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were overshadowed by a symbolic and pointed protest on Monday, as opposition corporators from the Congress and the NCP (SP) donned construction safety helmets and black armbands to protest what they termed the "aggressive and intimidating" behaviour of their BJP counterparts.

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Congress councillor and Pune City Congress President Prashant Jagtap, along with several Congress and NCP corporators, attended the session wearing helmets, alleging a threat of attack by BJP members inside the civic body assembly house.

The protest came in the backdrop of the chaotic scenes and physical altercation witnessed during the previous General Body Meeting over a controversy after an old dargah was demolished by the PMC last month. The earlier meeting had seen heated arguments and scuffles inside the PMC assembly house, leading to a tense political atmosphere.

Speaking before the meeting, Jagtap said the helmet protest was aimed at highlighting the "unsafe environment" for opposition corporators during civic proceedings. "After the violence and aggression witnessed in the last General Body Meeting, there is fear among opposition members. Wearing helmets is a symbolic protest against the deteriorating atmosphere inside the PMC," he said.

Several Congress and NCP leaders joined the protest by wearing helmets while entering the meeting hall, drawing attention from corporators and officials at the civic headquarters. BJP leaders, however, dismissed the allegations and termed the protest a political gimmick aimed at attracting publicity.

6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Join Eknath Shinde Faction

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he would soon present his side on the ongoing political developments within the party, as the organisation grapples with a major setback following the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Speaking briefly to the media here, Thackeray refrained from making detailed comments on the rebellion but indicated that the party would respond at an appropriate time. "When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," Thackeray said.

His remarks came after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Announcing the development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde welcomed the lawmakers and said their induction had strengthened the party's position in Parliament.

The political storm had gathered pace after six MPs skipped a recent parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, fuelling speculation of a fresh split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena here.

'Continuation of 2022 Revolt,' Says Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who addressed a press conference, said that six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs had joined the Shiv Sena and noted that it was a continuation of the 2022 political split that was aimed at "saving the original Shiv Sena." He said the MPs have joined the party for the development of their constituencies rather than personal gain.

"Today, we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In 2022, we carried out a revolt when 40 MLAs joined us, and that was to save the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb. This is the second phase of that same movement. We are here to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb, and that is why these MPs have decided to come to the original Shiv Sena," Shinde said. The rebellion has triggered an intense war of words between the two factions. While Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have accused the defecting MPs of betraying the party's ideology and mandate, leaders of the Shinde faction have maintained that the lawmakers joined them out of confidence in Shinde's leadership and dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. (ANI)