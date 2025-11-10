Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar issued a high alert after a deadly car explosion in Delhi killed eight people. The alert comes just before the second phase of polling for 122 assembly seats, with police on high alert for 72 hours and borders secured.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has issued a high alert in the state after a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, just a day before the second phase polling in Bihar. Speaking with ANI over the phone, Bihar DGP said that police teams have been put on alert at all borders adjoining Bihar, and intensive checking has also been carried out. Bihar DGP have also urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the polling fearlessly and without any apprehension assuring that the state has been on high alert for the past 72 hours because of elections

High Alert After Delhi Blast

122 constituencies are set to go to the polls in the second phase of elections on Tuesday. The car explosion at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort comes a day ahead of the polling in Bihar. At least eight people were killed and seven others were injured in the incident, according to a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Fate of Key Ministers at Stake

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Phase 2 Polling: Constituency Breakdown

Out of the 122 seats, 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar.

Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Meanwhile, Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Electoral History and Political Stakes

Out of all the seats that will go to the polls tomorrow, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.

Compared to the 2015 elections, the BJP's tally in these constituencies dropped to 36, while the grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD, and Congress, won 80 seats. In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats.

Voter and Candidate Statistics

A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fight, 136 (about 10 per cent) of whom are women. Polling will be held in 45,399 centres, and the number of eligible electors is 3.70 crore, 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women.

Major Alliances in the Fray

The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. (ANI)