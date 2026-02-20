Kerala Minister MB Rajesh slammed 'Kerala Story 2' as a planned effort to defame and malign the state. He contrasted the film's narrative with Kerala's actual achievements in poverty eradication, housing, and communal harmony.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh criticised the film 'Kerala Story 2', alleging that it attempts to defame the state and misrepresent its social record. Speaking to ANI here, Rajesh said, "This film is a planned effort to defame and malign Kerala. Those who are propagating such fake stories about Kerala don't understand the real Kerala story."

The 'Real Kerala Story'

He cited international recognition of the state's development record, adding, "The 240-year-old famous London Times recently described Kerala's achievement in eradicating extreme poverty in its headline. The Indian state Kerala has banished extreme poverty to the pages of history."

He said Kerala's record lies in housing and welfare measures. "The real Kerala story is not bulldozing the houses of the poor and minorities. The real Kerala story is of building 5 lakh houses in the last 10 years," he stated. Referring to law and order and communal harmony, Rajesh added, "The real Kerala story is not that of genocides. The real Kerala story is of giving shelter and protection to those who have fled from Manipur under BJP rule... The real Kerala story is not about hatred; it is about love and affection. These RSS people don't understand the real Kerala story. That is why they have been kept out by the people of Kerala."

Political and Legal Repercussions

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi on Friday criticised the film 'The Kerala Story 2', alleging that the entertainment sector, once a platform to highlight social issues, has now been weaponised to insult Muslims. Speaking to ANI, Mehdi siad,"Every sector has been weaponised to insult Muslims. There was an entertainment sector which played an important role. Social issues were shown in it,but now that too has been weaponised to insult Muslims."

Kerala High Court Intervenes

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and makers of 'The Kerala Story 2', following a petition which sought the cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district. He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis". The next hearing has been set for Tuesday, February 24.

Controversial Sequel and CM's Reaction

The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom. The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

'The Kerala Story 2' has already sparked a fresh controversy, drawing sharp reactions from the political sphere. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also said that a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

This second instalment features a fresh cast, including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, who portray the three central characters whose lives are upended by planned conversion efforts. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.