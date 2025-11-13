Shiv Sena UBT slammed the Modi government for focusing on the Bihar election over national security after a Delhi blast killed 12. The Cabinet termed it a terror incident. An NIA probe is on, with three doctors arrested from a terror module.

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for "focusing on Bihar election" and not on "national security" comments made a day after the Cabinet passed a resolution terming the November 10 Delhi blast as a "terror incident" which claimed the lives of 12 civilians.

Dubey told ANI, "... The incident has shaken the whole country and has claimed 12 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Sindoor is still on... They are focusing on the Bihar election and not on national security. Strict, timely action is required in this case, and those responsible must be traced and punished..."

Investigation Details Unfold

A detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

Till now, atleast three doctors, including one woman, are among the total of 8 people who are allegedly responsible for the blast near Red Fort. Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened. All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast. Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising of various professionals, including doctors, clerics, and businessmen.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations. Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.

Cabinet Orders Urgent Probe

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the "heinous terror incident" involving the car explosion. The Cabinet directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" so that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast case. The blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)