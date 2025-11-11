Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge refused to comment on the Delhi car blast that killed 8, a day after demanding a probe. Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review as police traced the car's 11-hour journey from Faridabad.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday refused to comment on the explosion in Delhi, which left at least eight dead. He said that he will "wait and see." When asked about the explosion, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I have already reacted. I do not want to repeat the same thing again. Let's wait. Then we'll see."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kharge's Initial Call for Investigation

On Monday, Kharge emphasised that the government must ensure a "prompt and thorough investigation" into the blast.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

"The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast, which took place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," he added.

Blast Details and Government Response

Delhi witnessed a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort complex on Monday evening, claiming at least eight lives. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast.

Police Investigation Underway

The Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in connection with the blast on Monday evening.

Car's Route Mapped via CCTV

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 am on Monday. At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly.

Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

Related Arrests and Explosives Seizure

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday. (ANI)