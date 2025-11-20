Mehbooba Mufti visited the family of a Kashmiri victim from the Delhi blast, urging the public not to direct anger at Kashmiris. Meanwhile, the NIA arrested four more accused, with a court granting 10-day custody for investigation.

People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited Baba Nagri in Wangat to express condolences to the family of Bilal Ahmad Sangoo, who lost in life in the Delhi terror blast incident. Mufti expressed grief over the Delhi blast, saying the victim had gone to earn a living for his elderly parents, and urged that the public's anger not be directed at the people of Kashmir.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said, "This is very sad; he had gone to earn a living for his elderly parents and became a victim of the blast... People across the country are very angry and scared because of what happened in Delhi... This anger should not be taken out on the people of Kashmir... We understand the pain of those who lost their lives..."

Investigation into Delhi Blast

On November 10, a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others. The prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was in the wheel carrying the explosive material.

Four More Accused in NIA Custody

Today, Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court grants 10-day custody of Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K) to NIA in connection with the November 10 deadly car blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded the four accused in NIA custody for 10 days. NIA had sought 15 days' remand of the accused persons to investigate the Delhi Blast case and to ascertain their role in the case.

Total Arrests Rise to Six

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a press release that it has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six. The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, the agency said.

NIA also said that it had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.