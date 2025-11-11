UP Minister Jaiveer Singh condoled the deaths in the Delhi Red Fort blast and vowed strict action. At least 8 were killed. Delhi Police have CCTV footage of a suspect's car and registered a case under UAPA as the investigation continues.

UP Minister Condoles Deaths, Vows Strict Action

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives and wished for speedy recovery for the people affected by the blast in Delhi near the iconic Red Fort on Monday. He expressed confidence in the investigating agencies and the administration taking the strictest action against the people responsible for the attack. "Our condolences to those who died, those who are injured in the blast, and their families. May the injured recover soon and return to their home. All investigation agencies reached the spot immediately and are investigating the matter. I believe that strictest action will be taken after proper investigation," the minister told ANI.

He further said that he is sure that the Central government and all the state governments will "not spare anyone indulging in terrorism" and those against the nation.

Investigation Progresses, CCTV Footage Scanned

After at least eight people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside Red Fort on Monday evening, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, sources said. According to Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Top Officials Address the Incident

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi around 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. "I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," Amit Shah said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha had said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. (ANI)