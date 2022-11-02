Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi BJP demands closing of schools for physical classes due to severe air pollution; check details

    With pollution levels worsening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

    Delhi BJP demands closing of schools for physical classes due to severe air pollution; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

    The Delhi BJP on Wednesday (November 2) demanded closing of schools for physical classes and conducting online teaching to protect children in view of high level air pollution in the national capital.

    In a letter to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta raised the demand and claimed that every seventh adult and every second child in Delhi is troubled by the pollution.

    Also read: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather

    Gupta also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should talk to his counterpart in the AAP ruled Punjab to curb burning of paddy straw to control smoke released by it and polluting air in Delhi.

    "We are all concerned about the heavy pollution in Delhi which is increasing continuously in Delhi and the people are getting sick in large numbers," Gupta said in his letter.

    Delhi's pollution is reaching the very severe category and the city is turning into a "gas chamber" due to stubble burning in Punjab, Gupta claimed. Children are being affected the most with pollution reaching very severe levels.

    Also read: PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for EWS in Delhi; check details

    SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution increased to 32 percent due to favourable transport-level wind speed.

    On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality improved marginally owing to relatively better meteorological conditions, with the Commission for Air Quality Management saying there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions, under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

    The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376, improving from 424 on Tuesday, which was the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459.

    Also read: AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India

    With pollution levels worsening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

    GRAP, first implemented in 2017, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

    (With input from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 7:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather AJR

    Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather

    PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for EWS in Delhi; check details AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for EWS in Delhi; check details

    It s a conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CM Hemant Soren on ED summon - adt

    It's a conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CM Hemant Soren on ED summon

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India AJR

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin AJR

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin

    Recent Stories

    Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Pune flight services from November 23; know details - adt

    Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Pune flight services from November 23; know details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We've prepared Arshdeep for death overs, says India's Rohit Sharma snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We've prepared Arshdeep for death overs, says India's Rohit Sharma

    Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather AJR

    Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather

    SEXY and HOT Pictures: 11 times Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi in gorgeous sarees snt

    SEXY and HOT Pictures: 11 times Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi in gorgeous sarees

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon