    Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather

    Stating that he enjoyed the scenery on the campus of the Union Christian College where the helicopter made the emergency landing, CM Sangma thanked the captain and pilot for bringing them back safely.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday (November 2) made an emergency landing near Umiam lake. According to reports, the chopper was flying from Tura to Shillong. It made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

    Soon after the landing, the chief minister shared a clip from the spot along with a few notes on the landing. Sangma said he was returning from Tura when the incident happened.

    Stating that he enjoyed the scenery on the campus of the Union Christian College where the helicopter made the emergency landing, CM Sangma thanked the captain and pilot for bringing them back safely.

    "The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely," he wrote.

    "Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!" the Meghalaya CM tweeted.

