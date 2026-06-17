Delhi Police arrested two 19-year-olds in an attempted murder case in Jyoti Nagar. The accused allegedly stabbed two youths, Hussain and Rehman, following a dispute over a girl. The investigation is ongoing.

Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection with an attempted murder case in the Jyoti Nagar area of northeast Delhi, where two youths were allegedly stabbed following a dispute linked to a woman, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to police, information regarding the stabbing incident was received at Jyoti Nagar Police Station at around 5:30 pm on June 16. A police team rushed to Gali No. 4 in Kardampuri, where it was learnt that the injured had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by residents.

At the hospital, the injured were identified as Hussain (18) and Rehman (19), both of whom were undergoing treatment.

During the inquiry, Hussain told police that a dispute had been ongoing between Rehman and a resident, Sajid, over Rehman's visits to Kardampuri to meet a girl known to him.

Police said Hussain, Rehman and another youth, Aamir, had gone to Kardampuri on the day of the incident to resolve the issue. However, an argument broke out during the discussion, during which Rehman allegedly slapped Sajid. Following the altercation, Sajid and his associates allegedly attacked Hussain and Rehman with knives, causing injuries to both of them, police said.

Police Launch Investigation

The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant exhibits. Subsequently, an FIR bearing number 276/2026 was registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station under Sections 109(1), 351(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

Two Arrested in Connection with Stabbing

During the course of the investigation, police arrested two accused -- Fardeen, son of Shavez and a resident of Shani Bazar, Kardampuri, and Kashif, son of Arif and a resident of Kabootar Market in Welcome area. Both accused are 19 years old.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added. (ANI)