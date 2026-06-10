BJP President Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers as PM Modi became India's longest-serving elected PM, surpassing Nehru's record. Nabin praised Modi's leadership, saying he wrote a new chapter in the nation's history.

BJP President Offers Prayers for PM Modi's Milestone

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Jhandewalan Mandir in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

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"BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin performs pujan on the occasion of PM Shri @narendramodi becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister," said the BJP party handle.

Following his visit to the Jhandewalan Mandir, BJP National President Nitin Nabin stated that the Prime Minister's leadership has written a new chapter in the nation's history. He further asserted that PM Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of the underprivileged and brought life to every household across the country.

"The Prime Minister's leadership has created a new chapter in the nation's history. India has secured a remarkable position not just domestically but globally. As the son of a poor family, he has truly cared for the underprivileged--bringing light to every home. I believe this day is a proud moment for all Indians," Nabin told reporters.

Union Minister Celebrates Record Tenure

Additionally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple in New Delhi to mark PM Modi's 12 years in office.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the public has trusted PM Modi and given the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days. "Today is a proud day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM. He is a devotee of Lord Jagannath. People gave him the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days. We pray for PM Modi's long life and an opportunity to serve the nation for a longer period. People of the country have blessed PM Modi, and he has the trust of the public," Pradhan told ANI.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

PM Modi on Public Service

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi termed public service the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust.

He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (He was always attached to nature and devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister. (ANI)