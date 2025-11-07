The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) outage affecting ATC at Delhi's IGI Airport is resolved. IndiGo confirmed the fix, with normal flight operations being restored. The glitch had earlier delayed over 100 flights in the region.

The temporary outage in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) affecting Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations has been resolved, and normal flight operations are being progressively restored at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and other impacted airports in the northern region.

IndiGo Confirms Restoration, Warns of Lingering Delays

In a post on X, IndiGo Airlines said, "We are pleased to share that the temporary AMSS system outage affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport and other impacted airports in the northern region."

The airline expressed appreciation for the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue. "We appreciate the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue and getting systems back online. As flight operations stabilize, delays and terminal-side congestion may continue for some time, and we thank you for bearing with us during this transition back to normalcy," IndiGo stated.

It further added, "Our on-ground teams remain available to assist you. We look forward to ensuring you breeze through the airport and enjoy a smooth and pleasant journey once again. For the latest status of your flight, please continue to check http://t.co/iWgtpd6h6C."

Widespread Disruption Caused by Technical Glitch

Earlier in the day, flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected due to a technical glitch in the AMSS, which supports ATC data, leading to delays across several airlines.

IndiGo Airlines had earlier informed passengers that delays may continue across Delhi and a few other airports in the northern region until the system was fully restored. In its earlier post on X, IndiGo had said, "The AMSS system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at #Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored. Customers with upcoming departures are advised to check the latest flight status before starting their journey http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT and to arrive at the airport a little earlier than usual to allow additional time for travel formalities. Our teams are available across counters and boarding gates to assist with any support required. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

The airline had also assured passengers of continued support during the disruption. "We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans, and we fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones. While the authorities work to restore full system functionality, our priority is to support you with timely updates and assistance across all airport touchpoints. Our teams remain available and are doing their utmost to ensure your journey remains as smooth as possible," IndiGo had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport had also acknowledged the disruption and assured that the matter was being addressed on priority. "We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders," Delhi Airport had posted on X.

According to officials, at least 100 flights were delayed due to the AMSS technical issue. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. (ANI)