Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second day with AQI at 322

Efforts like the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign are currently in progress to combat the growing levels of PM2.5 caused by vehicle emissions and biomass burning. Despite these initiatives, a persistent haze is expected, with 'very poor' air quality projected for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.

Delhi's air quality on Monday (October 30) continued to dwell in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 322, compared to the previous day's 309. This trend has raised concerns among residents, while Noida, a neighboring city, also reported a 'very poor' AQI of 324.

Delhi's air quality was similarly categorized as 'very poor' the day before, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Recently, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented step by step to mitigate pollution in the city.

As per the AQI scale, air quality is classified as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-450 (severe). The recurring 'very poor' readings signal the need for sustained efforts to address air quality issues in the region.

