Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second day with AQI at 322

    Efforts like the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign are currently in progress to combat the growing levels of PM2.5 caused by vehicle emissions and biomass burning. Despite these initiatives, a persistent haze is expected, with 'very poor' air quality projected for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.

    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second day with AQI at 322 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality on Monday (October 30) continued to dwell in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 322, compared to the previous day's 309. This trend has raised concerns among residents, while Noida, a neighboring city, also reported a 'very poor' AQI of 324.

    Delhi's air quality was similarly categorized as 'very poor' the day before, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 3; 25 people under treatment

    Efforts like the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign are currently in progress to combat the growing levels of PM2.5 caused by vehicle emissions and biomass burning. Despite these initiatives, a persistent haze is expected, with 'very poor' air quality projected for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.

    Recently, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented step by step to mitigate pollution in the city.

    As per the AQI scale, air quality is classified as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-450 (severe). The recurring 'very poor' readings signal the need for sustained efforts to address air quality issues in the region.

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalamassery blasts latest news number of deaths updates rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 3; 25 people under treatment

    Kerala news live 30 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE:  Kalamassery blast: Dominic Martin made bomb at his home; says Kochi police

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    Kalamassery blast case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two snt

    Kalamassery blasts case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two

    Two passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh; several injured train collision updates anr

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations continue | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Bengalureans oppose name change for 'Namma Metro', debate rages online vkp

    Bengalureans oppose name change for ‘Namma Metro’, debate rages online

    Kalamassery blasts latest news number of deaths updates rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 3; 25 people under treatment

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled

    Israel Palestine war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8000 AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000

    Kerala news live 30 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE:  Kalamassery blast: Dominic Martin made bomb at his home; says Kochi police

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon