Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 3; 25 people under treatment

    The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has rose to 3. Around 25 people are currently seeking treatment at the hospitals. The explosion took place inside a convention centre near Kalamassery on Sunday.

    Kalamassery blasts latest news number of deaths updates rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Kochi: The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has rose to 3. A 12-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College died. The deceased has been identified as Libina, a native of Malayatur. With this, the death toll in the blast has increased to three. She suffered 95 percent burns in the blast and was being treated on a ventilator. The necessary treatments for the child were being given as per the instructions of the medical board. However, she did not respond to the medicines and died at 12.40 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

    Kumari (52) and Leona Paulose (55) have been identified as the other deceased victims of the tragedy. They are from Thodupuzha and Perumbavoor, respectively.
    Liona Paulus, a 60-year-old from Kurupumpadi in Ernakulam, was the first victim of the explosion. She attended the event alone, and her relative identified her body by the ring she was wearing. The body cannot be released until her daughter from abroad arrives tomorrow to confirm the identification. The delay in identifying the body was due to the absence of immediate family.

    The explosion occurred inside a convention centre near Kalamassery Nest around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. A man named Dominic Martin, who lives in Kavatantra, Ernakulam, surrendered to the police and is currently in police custody.

    Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in Kerala in the wake of the explosion in Kalamassery on Sunday (October 29). The district police chiefs have been instructed to be vigilant throughout the state.

    In Thrissur district of Kerala, a self-proclaimed member of Jehovah's Witnesses turned himself in to the police, taking responsibility for the series of blasts that took place during a Christian religious gathering in Kalamassery on Sunday. The individual, identified as Dominic Martin, surrendered at the Kodakara police station, asserting that he was the person behind the detonations. He provided evidence to support his claim, currently under investigation by the authorities to ascertain its validity and motivations for the act. According to latest reports, the police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) against Dominic Martin.

    The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off. Fire force personnel and senior police officials were present at the explosion site.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 30 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    Kalamassery blast case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two snt

    Kalamassery blasts case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two

    Two passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh; several injured train collision updates anr

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations continue | WATCH

    Who is Martin Dominic, the suspect behind Kalamassery blast anr

    Who is Martin Dominic, the suspect behind Kalamassery blast?

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled

    Israel Palestine war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8000 AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000

    Kerala news live 30 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

    World Savings Day: How to celebrate and tips to save money RKK

    World Savings Day: How to celebrate and tips to save money

    What is Osteoporosis? Know why young people can have this and more RBA

    What is Osteoporosis? Know why young people can have this and more

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon