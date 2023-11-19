Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' after pollution curbs lifted, schools to reopen on Monday

    With an improvement in the AQI, all government-aided and private schools in the national capital will resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a day after it improved from the ‘severe’ category.  According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 313 at six in the morning on Sunday. Even though the AQI category stayed the same, the value is significantly lower than the AQI that was measured at 398 on Saturday morning.

    The air quality in RK Puram was reported at 325, 323 in New Moti Bagh, 292 near the IGI Airport, 329 in the Anand Vihar region, and 337 in Nehru Nagar, according to data updated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 am. The majority of these readings were classified as "very poor" AQIs.

    The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi, which is calculated at 4 p.m. daily, was 319 on Saturday. On Friday, 405; on Thursday, 419; on Wednesday, 401; on Tuesday, 397; on Monday, 358; and on Sunday, 218.

     

    After the air quality improved from the "severe" to the "very poor" category on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) relaxed the anti-pollution limitations under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the surrounding districts.

    After determining that the AQI in the nation's capital had not declined during the previous several days, the panel made its conclusion.

    An official circular by Delhi authorities on Saturday confirmed that all government-aided and private schools in the national capital will resume classes in offline mode from November 20 after the revocation of GRAP IV curbs. According to the circular, all pupils' classes—from pre-school to standard 12—will resume on November 20. It further said that morning assembly and outdoor sports programmes will be stopped for the next week.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
