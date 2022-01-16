  • Facebook
    Delhi air quality improves narrowly, shows AQI at 301; remains in very poor category

    Air quality is possible to degrade but within the very poor category for the next two days (Jan 16, 17)
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    The air pollution level has improved slightly in the national capital but remained 'very poor' category in Delhi on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) shows 301, following the latest estimates updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    The AQI on Friday reached as high as 339; the lead pollutant showed PM2.5. Following the SAFAR count at 6:30 am, some areas in Delhi, including Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, IIT-Delhi, registered air quality in the 'poor' category showing an AQI of 310, 309, 303, and 315, respectively.

    Several areas in the national capital have improved air quality, including Mathura Road, Indra Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), reporting air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 276 and 293, respectively.

    According to the SAFAR, the Air Quality Index between the count of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good, for moderate 101-200, 201-300 is 'poor', 300-400 falls under 'very poor, and 401-500 is considered 'hazardous' category.

    The AQI in Delhi on Friday was 'very poor'. Pollutants are not well ventilated due to the present fog and cloudy conditions, low wind speed, and moderate mixing layer height. For the two days (Jan 16, 17), the Air quality can degrade but within the 'very poor category.

    The SAFAR reports claim the AQI on January 18 can improve to moderately higher wind speed diluting pollutants near the surface but within the 'very poor' type.

    The AQI in the National Capital Region (NCR) has also improved narrowly. In Gurugram, the recorded air quality shows in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 276, while Noida recorded 'very poor' air with an AQI of 309 on Sunday morning.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
