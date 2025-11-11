As Delhi's air quality entered the 'Severe' category, the government has invoked GRAP Stage III curbs. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that schools up to class 5 will switch to a hybrid mode, offering both online and physical classes.

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said, "GRAP 3 has been imposed and all the safety measures have also been taken. Schools upto class 5 will be conducted on hybrid mode- online and physical classes."

Government's Multi-Faceted Approach to Pollution

The Chief Minister stated that the government has discussed the issue in detail with all relevant departments and is working diligently to improve the situation regarding air pollution. She assured that the government has been addressing these issues for the past several months and will continue to do so.

"We had a detailed discussion with all the departments. I also want to tell you all that the surrounding cities of Delhi have a huge impact on pollution. The measures the Delhi Govt is taking are being taken with complete sincerity. Be it water sprinklers, dust mitigation, sweeping, garbage collection, or smoke control, wherever it is required. The vehicles coming from other states, the smoke coming from other states- in the last seven-eight months of its tenure, the government has worked on these issues with all its might and is continuing to do so... The government is working to ensure that in places where there used to be piles of garbage, we are requesting before-and-after photos of the process of removing them. All our hotspots and centres are being monitored in every way," CM Gupta said.

CM Assures Accuracy of Air Quality Data

The Chief Minister assured the public that despite the technical issue, Delhi's air quality records were correct and visible during that time. "... Yesterday, I received news that the readings (air quality) weren't available for five or six hours. That wasn't Delhi's fault at all. It was an all-India issue. The app wasn't working at that time. Anyone could have gone online and seen that Delhi's records were correct. They were fully visible and workable throughout the area. We want to assure the people of Delhi that the government is vigilant about the rules and is making every effort," she said.

Delhi's AQI Remains 'Severe'

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 421 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)