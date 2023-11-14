Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Air Pollution: NDMC doubles parking fees in its jurisdiction

    To combat rising pollution levels in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has implemented an immediate twofold increase in parking fees across its jurisdiction, effective until January 31, 2024. This decision comes as Delhi grapples with severe air quality issues

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    In a bid to address the worsening pollution in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has implemented a twofold increase in parking fees across its jurisdiction. This immediate measure will be effective until January 31, 2024. Thr decision coincides with Delhi's persistent air quality concerns. Despite a recent spell of rain, the Air Quality Index (AQI) re-entered the "severe" category on Tuesday, exacerbated by Diwali firecrackers in the National Capital Region.

    The NDMC has elevated parking fees for both on-road and off-road parking, doubling the previous rates. Managing a total of 91 parking locations, with 41 under direct supervision and the remainder outsourced, the NDMC covers key areas like Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, Sarojini Nagar Market, AIIMS, and Safdarjung. This decision aligns with the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV guidelines, activated due to the city's deteriorating air quality. GRAP's Stage IV corresponds to 'Severe Plus' conditions when the Air Quality Index surpasses 450.

    Under the NDMC's current fee structure, four-wheelers at surface parking sites face Rs 20 per hour, capping at Rs 100 per day. Two-wheelers incur a charge of Rs 10 per hour, with a daily maximum of Rs 50. Monthly parking passes are priced at Rs 2,000 for cars and Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers.

    Additionally, the NDMC provides parking at multilevel facilities and Palika underground parking at rates of Rs 10 for up to four hours for cars and Rs 5 for the same duration for two-wheelers.

    As residents woke up to a thick smog cover on Tuesday morning, visibility decreased, intensifying respiratory challenges. The Air Quality Index in Delhi, which had slipped to "very poor" on Monday due to Diwali smoke and stubble burning in north India, further deteriorated, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
