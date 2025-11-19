The CAQM has urged Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and UP to postpone physical sports events in November-December due to 'very poor' air quality. The move, following a Supreme Court directive, aims to safeguard children's health.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has urged state governments and the Delhi government to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December, citing prevailing air quality trends.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In compliance with observations of the Supreme Court, the CAQM convened a consultative meeting with representatives from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, NCR State Governments, the Sports Authority of India, and officials from State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The meeting examined current air quality trends and deliberated measures to safeguard children's health during the winter months.

CAQM Urges Postponement of Sports Events

A statement from the CAQM said, "In view of the observations of the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas convened a consultative meeting with representatives from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education; NCR State Governments/ GNCTD, Sports Authority of India and representatives of NCR State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ DPCC to examine the current air quality trends and deliberated upon measures to safeguard children's health especially during the winter months of November and December."

Following the discussions, CAQM has written to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, requesting immediate action to postpone physical sports events in areas affected by poor air quality.

The Commission stressed that students impacted by these postponements should not face any disadvantage. State authorities and the GNCTD are encouraged to explore options to reschedule events or provide alternative opportunities for students to participate in similar activities without compromising their health or academic progress.

The statement reads, "In compliance with the observations made by the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) today has written to the Governments of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the air quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organized."

"The Commission has also emphasized that students affected by such postponements should not face any disadvantage, and NCR State Governments/ GNCTD to explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at a later time, without compromising their health or academic progress," it added.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

At 4 pm in the evening today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 392, categorised as 'very poor' quality. It's been a month since Delhi's air quality has been reeling in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Supreme Court and GRAP-III Measures

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, must be provided a subsistence allowance.

Hearing the air pollution case, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai also directed the governments of the aforesaid states to implement preventive measures to reduce air pollution and to ensure that their reviews are regularly conducted. The Supreme Court has also stated that matters concerning air pollution must be listed monthly.

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III was implemented on November 11 across the national capital by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations. (ANI)