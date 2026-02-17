An unlicensed 17-year-old SUV driver in Delhi killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist and injured a cab driver in a collision. A week later, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teen interim bail to attend his Class 10 exams.

A tragic road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area has sparked public outrage after a 17-year-old boy driving a Scorpio SUV was granted interim bail just a week after the crash that killed a 23-year-old man.

The collision, which occurred on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College, involved the Scorpio, a motorcycle and a parked cab. The motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cab driver, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries and was taken to IGI Hospital for treatment.

According to Delhi Police, the Scorpio allegedly collided head-on with Sahil’s motorcycle before smashing into the parked vehicle. When officers arrived at around 11:57 am, they found the three vehicles in a mangled state. They soon apprehended the SUV driver at the scene. Investigators determined that he did not hold a valid driving licence and was a minor at the time of the incident, leading to his production before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Despite the fatal outcome and ongoing investigation, the JJB granted the teenager interim bail on February 10 so he could appear for his Class 10 board examinations, a decision that has been widely criticised by members of the public and the victim’s family.

The victim’s mother, Inna Maakan, has posted an emotional appeal on social media, demanding justice and highlighting her loss as a single parent who raised Sahil alone. She alleges reckless driving and claims the SUV driver and his sister were making “speed fun reels” at the time.

Police have registered a case under sections related to rash driving, negligence and endangering life under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All three vehicles have been seized, mechanically inspected and CCTV footage collected as part of the probe. Delhi Police officials have assured that the investigation will continue, though the bail decision has intensified calls for stricter accountability and road safety enforcement.