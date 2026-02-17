The mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, killed in a Delhi road accident, appeals for justice. She alleges her son died because a minor was recklessly driving an SUV, performing stunts for a 'fun reel', calling it a 'criminal activity'.

Inna Makan, the mother of the 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle, appeals for justice. Speaking to ANI, she said, "My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February. He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity. Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy; this is a criminal mentality. This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel."

Mother Demands Strict Action

Makan called for strict action against the accused. "There are already many over-speeding challans against him (Scorpio driver), yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son. No one is safe on the road due to people like them. Strict action should be taken against them. He (Scorpio driver) does not even have a license," she said.

'This Is Criminal Activity, Not a Mistake'

"The bus driver fled the scene, likely wanting to avoid controversy. However, the taxi driver was in no condition to move; the public had to pull him out. Even after hitting my son, they didn't brake; they hit the taxi, which then hit the bus. There was no control over their speed. After the destruction, the public caught them. This act demonstrates criminal activity. These children think they can do anything on the roads because their parents have money and they won't face punishment. This is a criminal mentality, not a 'mistake.' You cannot call this a mere accident because they left home specifically to perform stunts for a video. Because of their reel, my child's life is gone. There are other students there; their lives could have been lost too if more children had been on that road," said Makan.

She further stated, "It shows a mentality where they believe money allows them to twist the system. This boy has many prior challans (fines) for overspeeding in Delhi. Despite that, his father did not stop him and let him continue to drive. He was repeatedly out on the roads in the car. No action has been taken against the father yet; we haven't received any report. These people think their money lets them do whatever they want for 'fun' on the road. This makes every child walking on the road unsafe. This system, where the wealthy feel they are above punishment, must stop. My child is gone, but these activities must end. I want justice for my son."

Police Investigation and Official Report

A man was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Dwarka after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle, police said. The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash.

Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home. On February 10, 2026, the JJB granted him interim bail on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

According to police, all three vehicles have been seized and mechanically inspected. Relevant documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, police added.